Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Stay away from me’ says Sumbul Touqeer to Tina Dutta-Shalin Bhanot
‘Stay away from me’ says Sumbul Touqeer to Tina Dutta-Shalin Bhanot
Shalin and Tina tell Sumbul that they had no intention of hurting her. Tina cries and claims that she’s shaking because she has always stood by her. Sumbul says its her fault. Shalin declares that he has always respected Sumbul as he knows his limits and he also has a son who is of 8 years, so he understands the father’s perspective but he has never crossed a line with her. Tina can't come to terms with the fact that she is unaffected.
Sumbul cries and tells it is her fault and asks them to stay away from her. Tina consoles her and Sumbul tells that if she’s still talking with them inspite of what her father told, then it should show how much they mean to her. Shalin claims that the men will be blamed and attacked for everything. Nimrit states that Tina went around feeding the notion that something’s going on between them and asks Shalin to not involve every contestant.
Sajid tells that everyone has tried to warn Sumbul about how her relationship with Shalin might portray. Salman Khan connects the call and asks Sumbul why did she start giving justification and asks her if she wants to say something. Sumbul tells that she doesn’t understand what is happening. Salman asks her not to give any justification and asks her to move on from what happened, even though it seems easy to say, it has to be done. He asks her to take advice from the elders if needed. Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra come to promote their movie, ‘Thank God’ and leave after interacting with the contestants. Salman tells Shalin that he has been disrespectful towards the doctor who had come to treat him and shows the contestants how rudely he spoke. He scolds him for his behaviour since a week. Shalin tells he was overwhelmed and apologises. Later, Tina mentions to Gautam that he didn’t even check up on Shalin and even Nimrit spoke against her.
Also read: Shalin Bhanot gives 'paltu' tag to Soundarya Sharma during a task