Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Stay away from me’ says Sumbul Touqeer to Tina Dutta-Shalin Bhanot

Shalin and Tina tell Sumbul that they had no intention of hurting her. Tina cries and claims that she’s shaking because she has always stood by her. Sumbul says its her fault. Shalin declares that he has always respected Sumbul as he knows his limits and he also has a son who is of 8 years, so he understands the father’s perspective but he has never crossed a line with her. Tina can't come to terms with the fact that she is unaffected.

Sumbul cries and tells it is her fault and asks them to stay away from her. Tina consoles her and Sumbul tells that if she’s still talking with them inspite of what her father told, then it should show how much they mean to her. Shalin claims that the men will be blamed and attacked for everything. Nimrit states that Tina went around feeding the notion that something’s going on between them and asks Shalin to not involve every contestant.