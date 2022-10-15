Bigg Boss 16, Weekend ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer’s father to Tina- 'Aapne pehle Shalin ko phasaya'

Salman Khan talks to them through the speakers and asks them to choose the drinks according to the tags and make a contestant drink that. Salman calls Sajid to the confession room and asks him to take a few things of the contestants with Abdu and submit them in the storage room. They both secretly try to finish their task. Salman asks Sajid to get Abdu to the activity area and hide him there and inform the contestants that he’s lost.

Sajid convinces Abdu to stay in the activity area and tells everyone that he can’t find Abdu. Everyone searches for him. Salman comes and enters the house with Abdu. Salman informs Tina, Shalin, Sumbul, and Gautam’s belongings are taken by Sajid and they can only get it back if they guess who told that particular dialogue about them. Salman states controversial quotes that put the four in an awkward situation against each other. Salman asks Soundarya to not be personal, referring to her statement to Priyanka.