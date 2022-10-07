Bigg Boss 16: Were Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer able to impress Salman Khan with their dance? WATCH Promo
Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan premiered on October 1 and airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16 has begun, and from fights to entertainment, the viewers witnessed it all in the first week itself. Today, the first Weekend Ka Vaar will be conducted, and the makers are sharing back-to-back promos of the episode and giving a glimpse of it. This time 'Weekend Ka Vaar' has been replaced by 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' and will be hosted by Salman Khan every Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode. In this promo, we see Salman Khan telling contestant Gori Nagori that it is the first 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode and there should be a dance performance by her. Excited Gori is seen setting the stage on fire with her fiery moves. Salman then questions all the contestants who can give a tough battle to Gori. Tina Datta then says Sumbul Touqeer's name. After this, Salman tells Sumbul to perform, and even she manages to impress everyone with her dance. Then Salman tells both, Sumbul and Gori to perform together, and the promo ends with a glimpse of their performance.
The caption of this promo read, "Gori aur Sumbul ke beech hui ek dance battle. Who impressed you the most? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started airing from October 1 and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
