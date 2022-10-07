Bigg Boss 16: Were Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer able to impress Salman Khan with their dance? WATCH Promo

Bigg Boss 16 has begun, and from fights to entertainment, the viewers witnessed it all in the first week itself. Today, the first Weekend Ka Vaar will be conducted, and the makers are sharing back-to-back promos of the episode and giving a glimpse of it. This time 'Weekend Ka Vaar' has been replaced by 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' and will be hosted by Salman Khan every Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode. In this promo, we see Salman Khan telling contestant Gori Nagori that it is the first 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode and there should be a dance performance by her. Excited Gori is seen setting the stage on fire with her fiery moves. Salman then questions all the contestants who can give a tough battle to Gori. Tina Datta then says Sumbul Touqeer's name. After this, Salman tells Sumbul to perform, and even she manages to impress everyone with her dance. Then Salman tells both, Sumbul and Gori to perform together, and the promo ends with a glimpse of their performance.