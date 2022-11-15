Bigg Boss 16: What Tina Datta planned for Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer on their birthday; Read to know

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences' hooked with their high-octane drama. The show is undoubtedly one of the most unpredictable and interesting reality shows that have grabbed eyeballs owing to its engaging content. Every week, the audience has witnessed nominations, evictions, weekly tasks, competitions, and a lot more than this. From brewing friendships and love stories, the contestants have formed a unique connection with each of them, which they do not often cherish except on special occasions.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer celebrate their birthday today October 15. On this occasion, Tina Datta plans a sweet surprise for her friends. Tina is accompanied by Abdu Rozik, and by taking his help, the actress writes, 'HBD S' using the rose petals for Shalin. They do the same thing in Sumbul's room to surprise her. All the housemates will also join Tina and Abdu to celebrate Shalin and Sumbul's birthday. Tina even cooks 'Suji Ka Sheera' for them. The sequence will be seen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan won the captaincy task and is now the house captain.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Presently, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.