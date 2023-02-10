Bigg Boss 16: What to expect from the Grand Finale of Salman Khan-hosted show?

Bigg Boss 16, touted as one of the most controversial shows, has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. The show began with a bang in October, and since then, it has been treating the audience with entertaining episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences, but it has still kept the masses on the edge of their seats. Bigg Boss 16 is all set to draw its curtain on February 12 and one will lift the trophy among the top 5 finalists. Bigg Boss 16 Finale episodes will be divided into two days, Semi Finale will happen on Saturday, February 11, and Grand Finale is slated to happen on February 12. Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. The two-day finale will see several performances from popular celebs, twists and turns in the game, surprise evictions, and a lot more.

Here are things that you can expect from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16: Khatron Ke Khiladi meets Bigg Boss: During the grand finale episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi's host Rohit Shetty will also be seen gracing the show. Interestingly, Rohit will be announcing and picking a contestant from the top 5 for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This will be happening for the first time in history that the contestants will get an opportunity during the finale episodes. There are speculations that Rohit Shetty might choose Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare for Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season. However, it will be interesting to see who gets an opportunity again to feature in a reality show.

Salman Khan's entry: Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Bollywood superstar-host Salman Khan's powerful entry on the Bigg Boss 16 stage. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be seen performing on hit songs. Gadar 2 star-cast to appear: Several reports also suggest that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel might appear on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 to promote Gadar 2. Abdu Rozik's performance: If reports are to be believed, Abdu Rozik will also be seen in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, Abdu will be seen shaking a leg along with Salman Khan on the stage of the show. For the uninformed, Abdu is also a part of Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Bigg Boss 16 Prize Money: The trophy is not the only thing that the Bigg Boss 16 winner will take home on February 12. Apart from a Hyundai grand i10 Nios, the winner will also get to take home a huge cash prize. The Bigg Boss 16 winner was supposed to get a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, but the housemates lost a huge amount during several tasks. Now, the Bigg Boss 16 winner will finally get Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains on February 12.

