Bigg Boss 16: When, where to watch and everything you need to know about Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 16, the latest season of one of India's most popular reality TV shows, is all set to premiere for viewers in the country. While there has been a lot of buzz around the Salman Khan-hosted TV show lately, many are still confused about when and where they can watch the episodes of Bigg Boss 16. So, in this article, we are going to clear that out and provide the timings and the channels where you can watch the upcoming episodes of the Indian reality TV show. Furthermore, you will get additional information about the upcoming TV show, so sit tight, and read on! Bigg Boss 16: Everything you need to know about the Salman Khan show

Below, we have provided all the necessary information about Bigg Boss 16 that every fan should know. Check them out by going through the headings. Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch? The latest season of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 1, 2022. It will be aired on Colors TV every night, from Monday to Friday, at 10 PM. And on weekends, fans can catch the show a bit earlier on Colors TV, at 9:30 PM. Check out the short trailer of Bigg Boss 16 attached right below.

Now, for those planning to stream the Salman Khan-hosted show online, you guys can tune in to the Indian streaming giant Voot. However, it is worth mentioning that as the show will air earlier on stream than on national television, you can stream the new episodes of Bigg Boss 16 every weekday night at 9:30 PM and on weekends at 9:00 PM. Bigg Boss 16: Theme? Now, coming to this year's theme for the Bigg Boss house, it is reported that the showrunners have designed a beautiful circus-themed house for the contestants to stay in. Although not much is currently revealed by the showrunners. Hence, we'd suggest you take this information with a grain of salt. Bigg Boss 16: Contestants? Coming to the contestants of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16, there will be a ton of new faces to cheer for and/ or cringe upon. Salman Khan, the long-running host of the show, recently did an official press conference, which was live streamed on YouTube. You can check it out attached right below.