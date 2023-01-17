Bigg Boss 16: Why did housemates say Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a 'superiority complex'?
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey on the show is one of the most talked about both inside and outside the house. In today's episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants about their opinions on Priyanka to get better clarity on her game. On day 108, Bigg Boss called the contestants into the confession room and asked them about their views on Priyanka's game. Bigg Boss asked Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to name the happiest person when their close friend Sajid Khan got eliminated. Shiv said that Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka seemed so.
Bigg Boss then questioned them about Priyanka's game. Shiv said, "She thinks that the trophy is hers only. She thinks she is a winner. Her strong point was to fight. Her strong character came out only when she fought with other contestants. When Ankit Gupta got eliminated, she stopped fighting with people so as of now she is looking like a big zero". MC Stan also called out Priyanka for her superiority complex and said that he doesn't think anyone can change Priyanka's nature ever. Later, Bigg Boss also called Priyanka's 'sakhi' Shalin Bhanot to the confession room and asked him the same question. To this, Shalin said, "Priyanka is my friend but I don't find her logic right. She has a habit of intervening in other people's muddas. She picks up one word from anyone and creates her own interpretation by dragging the matter. Unhe dusro ko neecha dikha kar, khud ko superiority dikhaane ki aadat hai. She has a superiority complex. She doesn't have her own story. I can't see her story. I promised Ankit that I will take care of her in his absence and I'm trying to fulfill that promise".
The ration task
Bigg Boss announced the ration task where he gave a golden opportunity to the housemates to revive the lost prize money (Rs. 10 lakhs) at the cost of ration quantity. A huge container in the garden comprised double happiness of ration items and prize money. After the sound of every bell, the first contestant to reach the red line with the shopping cart got a chance to go inside the container first and buy five personal ration items. Bigg Boss then announced that each item has a price tag on it. The more contestants shop ration for themselves the less money will be added to their prize money.
A nasty fight between Archana Gautam & Shiv Thakare
A nasty fight broke out between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare when the former accused the latter of exchanging personal ration in the mandali. It started when Bigg Boss asked Soundarya Sharma about the item she bought from the container. During the personal ration shopping, she bought milk for Archana. This didn't go well with Bigg Boss. Archana tried to justify Soundarya's act by saying that Shiv will also share his ration with the mandali. The little spark led to a huge tight between the two.
