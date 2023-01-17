Bigg Boss 16: Why did housemates say Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a 'superiority complex'?

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey on the show is one of the most talked about both inside and outside the house. In today's episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants about their opinions on Priyanka to get better clarity on her game. On day 108, Bigg Boss called the contestants into the confession room and asked them about their views on Priyanka's game. Bigg Boss asked Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to name the happiest person when their close friend Sajid Khan got eliminated. Shiv said that Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka seemed so.

Bigg Boss then questioned them about Priyanka's game. Shiv said, "She thinks that the trophy is hers only. She thinks she is a winner. Her strong point was to fight. Her strong character came out only when she fought with other contestants. When Ankit Gupta got eliminated, she stopped fighting with people so as of now she is looking like a big zero". MC Stan also called out Priyanka for her superiority complex and said that he doesn't think anyone can change Priyanka's nature ever. Later, Bigg Boss also called Priyanka's 'sakhi' Shalin Bhanot to the confession room and asked him the same question. To this, Shalin said, "Priyanka is my friend but I don't find her logic right. She has a habit of intervening in other people's muddas. She picks up one word from anyone and creates her own interpretation by dragging the matter. Unhe dusro ko neecha dikha kar, khud ko superiority dikhaane ki aadat hai. She has a superiority complex. She doesn't have her own story. I can't see her story. I promised Ankit that I will take care of her in his absence and I'm trying to fulfill that promise".