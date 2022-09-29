Bigg Boss 16: Will Gori Nagori be a participant? 10 lesser-known facts about the Haryanvi Dancer

Bigg Boss Season 16 of the hit reality show Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV and Voot. The excitement of the Bigg Boss fans has only grown stronger with time as the makers have started revealing what’s in store for the upcoming season. What will be the theme of the house? Are there four bedrooms? Is the first participant announced? Is there an official participant list? Fans have a million questions, however, despite all the uncertainty, one thing is certain Salman Khan will be hosting the show.

Bigg Boss 16: What will be different this season?

It is rumored that the upcoming season of the beloved reality show will have a brand new set of rules this time. It is speculated that Bigg Boss will be part of the game. According to the promos where the host Salman Khan, was caught channeling his inner villain as Gabbar Singh and Mogambo, the show seems to have gripping twists and turns in store. The grand premiere of the most awaited Bigg Boss season 16 will air on October 1 and 2, 2022 where none other than Salman Khan will officially introduce the contenders before they enter the house for 105 days. Just like all the previous seasons, the show will air Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The only difference will be, this season the Salman-special Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays instead of Saturdays and Sundays. Bigg Boss 16 Promo

Bigg Boss 16: Speculated Contestants The infamous Bigg Boss host Salman Khan recently spoke to the media regarding Bigg Boss season 16 at a press conference in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Khan introduced the conference with the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 singer Abdu Rozik. Other rumored contestants that might enter the Bigg Boss house this year may include popular television celebrities including Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Other speculative Bigg Boss season 16 contestants that might be locked up in the Bigg Boss house this year are Miss India Manya Singh and actor Soundarya Sharma, and Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori. Out of all the speculated participants for season 16 of the reality show, Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori has been gaining a lot of traction. Who is Gori Nagori? Is she related to Sapna Chaudhari? Is she actually going to be part of Bigg Boss House? Let’s find out! Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori

Rumors claim that Gori Nagori will be a part of Bigg Boss House for season 16. This Haryanvi dancer might be a well-known face on Indian Television with the release of the Bigg Boss season 16. Gori reminds the fans of one of the strongest Bigg Boss 11 participants Sapna Chaudhari. Fans really appreciated Sapna’s persona and she definitely added to the entertainment factor. Chances are the upcoming season of Bigg Boss gives a chance to another similar personality. Gori has been a popular face on social media and has been in attention for her extraordinary dance skills. If you are excited to know about this speculated Bigg Boss participant, read on for a list of 10 Lesser Known facts about Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori.

10 Lesser Known facts about Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori

1. Gori Nagori’s real name is Gori Malik This popular Haryanvi dancer’s real name is Gori Malik. She was born on 11 June in Nagaur, Rajasthan, India in a Muslim family. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Ever since she was a little girl, Gori wanted to be a dancer. 2. She became a hit after her Rajasthani song “Le Photo Le” Gori Nagori is a well-known Rajasthani dancer and stage performer who gained attention after the release of her hit Rajasthani hit song “Le Photo Le” sung by Rajasthani Singer Nilu Rangili. 3. She is also known as Shakira of Rajasthan Gori had a dream to become a dancer ever since her childhood. It is rumored that she is a Shakira fan, perhaps that is why she is known as the Shakira of Rajasthan.

4. Gori has a younger sister and two brothers Nagori’s father’s name is Khalu Malik. She has two brothers and a younger sister whose name is Ashu Malik. One of her older brother’s name is Ikka malik. 5. Gori Nagori is a Graduate Gori went to school at Ghotiya Higher Secondary School, Nagaur, Rajasthan, followed by her graduation from Jai Narayan Vyas University, at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. 6. She started learning dance when she was 9 years old The popular dancer knew at the mere age of 9 that she wanted to be a dancer. It is rumored that as a kid she used to imitate Shakira. Soon she gained fame for her dance moves on Rajasthani and Haryana songs. 7. Her father always supported her career Gori Nagori’s father, Khalu Malik always supported her will to dance. He encouraged participation in competitions.