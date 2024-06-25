Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding; extends heartfelt wishes for newlyweds

It was June 23, 2024, when celeb couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close ones. Their intimate wedding ceremony was a civil marriage that marked the union of this beautiful couple, who have been in a relationship for seven years now. After their marriage ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer's grand wedding reception was held in the city.

MC Stan attends Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's reception:

Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan also attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception on June 24. Taking to his Instagram story, MC Stan shared a picture with Sonakshi and Zaheer and extended his heartfelt wishes to the newlywed. MC Stan wrote, "Congratulations @iamzahero @aslisona. Congratulations to the both of you! Wishing you a lifetime of beautiful days and happy moments. blessings."

Take a look at MC Stan's PIC with Sonakshi and Zaheer:

For the special occassion, MC Stan sported a white T-shirt and black bottoms. Meanwhile, Zaheer Iqbal chose an all-white attire for the special bash. Speaking about the new bride, Sonakshi opted for a beautiful fully embroidered red Anarkali and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She styled her hair into a sleek bun with a middle partition and sported vermillion (sindoor). The actress is all smiles as he poses for the snap here.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's reception:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's grand reception party saw the attendance of many A-listers of Bollywood like Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Saira Banu, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Honey Singh, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi and many others. The grand reception party was held at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.

About MC Stan:

Rapper MC Stan became a household name after participating in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16. During his stint in the show, MC Stan won hearts by showcasing his unfiltered personality and also expressed his love for his girlfriend Buba. He received her t-shirt in the house and felt like she had sent a hug for him. In the finale, both had a telephonic conversation, too. MC Stan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

After lifting the trophy Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan had made his debut as a playback singer in Farrey. To promote his song, he even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17. His new music album 911 Porsche was recently released on June 7. For the uninformed, MC Stan officially announced his breakup with his longtime girlfriend. Lately, he has been grabbing eyeballs due to his cryptic Instagram stories on heartbreak.

