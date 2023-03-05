Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan dons an all-black look as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport; See PICS

Bigg Boss season 16 witnessed a lot of surprising twists and turns which kept the audiences hooked to the show till its grand finale episode. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. After his grand victory, on February 16, MC Stan conducted an Instagram live for his fans in which he spoke about his Bigg Boss 16 journey, spilled beans about his future plans, and announced his India tour and revealed that it would begin in March.

MC Stan spotted at Mumbai airport:

Today, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from Hyderabad. The rapper sported an all-black look wherein he donned a black T-shirt, a leather jacket, and black jeans. For the uninformed, MC Stan has arrived in the city for his concert which will soon happen. While interacting with the paparazzi, MC Stan also revealed that the famous 'Mandali' that is Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia would also be attending his concert.

Take a look at MC Stan's PICS here-

Speaking about his tenure in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan had an emotional roller coaster journey wherein he went through several ups and downs while being locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. As we know, the star wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show as he was locked for a long time inside the four walls of the Big Boss' house and was missing the outer world. However, after strongly surviving the rough patch, he lifted the trophy of the season. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan raps with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare at Farah Khan's bash; Watch UNSEEN video