Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan graces Kapil Sharma's show; Comedian asks fans 'Vibe hai k nahin'; Watch

Rapper MC Stan has been making headlines since he lifted the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Post his grand victory, MC Stan is often seen attending events, grand parties, and interviews. Now, MC Stan is all set to grace Kapil Sharma's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. Owing to the popularity of the show, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on have graced The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, the audience will get served with the right amount of entertainment as MC Stan and Kapil Sharma will leave the audience in splits with their conversation.

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and dropped a video with rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. In this clip, we see Kapil vibing with MC Stan as the latter entertains the audience by singing his rap. We also hear the live audience cheering loudly for MC Stan as he sings. In this video, we see Kapil donning a black T-shirt and brown pants and layering a colorful jacket on his outfit. On the other hand, MC Stan is seen wearing an all-red suit and white and red sneakers. Sharing this clip, Kapil captioned, "Kya bolti public? Vibe hai k nahin? Love you bro @m___c___stan." Fans have taken to Kapil's comment section and have expressed their excitement to see this power-packed episode.

Watch the video here-

About MC Stan:

After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Speaking about his tenure, the popular rapper had an emotional roller coaster journey wherein he went through several ups and downs while being locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Along with Kapil Sharma, the audience's favorite show also features Sidharth Sagar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.