Bigg Boss 16 winner: MC Stan lifts the trophy; Twitterati REACT
As the Bigg Boss 16 finale is over and MC Stan has emerged as the winner, here's how the fans reacted.
Bigg Boss 16's grand finale has finally taken place and many celebrities have come on the show to perform and cheer for their favourite contestant. Well, the nation has already got its winner and its none other than MC Stan. On Saturday, ace director Rohit Shetty entered the house and picked a contestants for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Moreover, even the finalists’ family were invited on the show. Bigg Boss grand finale was a rollercoaster ride indeed.
Stan was earlier not feeling welcomed on the show, but with the passage of a few weeks in the house, he revealed his real self in the house. The singer is seen stating his points and not listening to others. He is known for his epic one-liners and his fans just go crazy on social media whenever he says anything epic. From his ‘Shemdi’ tag to ‘Jewellery pe mat jaa…’ dialogue, netizens just make it viral in no time. Here’s how the fans reacted after the winner was announced.
Check out the reactions
MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16:
After being locked in Bigg Boss 16 for more than four months, actively competing in grueling tasks, and facing emotional ups and downs, the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is MC Stan. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of season 16 and also won Rs 31 lakh 80 thousand cash prize. The top 2 finalists who emerged as the second and third runners-up were Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The fate of the 3 finalists was tested in the finale episode but as MC Stan received the maximum votes, he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 by host Salman Khan.
The season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. Now after announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down today, February 12.
