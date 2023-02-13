Bigg Boss 16 winner: MC Stan lifts the trophy; Twitterati REACT

Bigg Boss 16's grand finale has finally taken place and many celebrities have come on the show to perform and cheer for their favourite contestant. Well, the nation has already got its winner and its none other than MC Stan. On Saturday, ace director Rohit Shetty entered the house and picked a contestants for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Moreover, even the finalists’ family were invited on the show. Bigg Boss grand finale was a rollercoaster ride indeed.

Stan was earlier not feeling welcomed on the show, but with the passage of a few weeks in the house, he revealed his real self in the house. The singer is seen stating his points and not listening to others. He is known for his epic one-liners and his fans just go crazy on social media whenever he says anything epic. From his ‘Shemdi’ tag to ‘Jewellery pe mat jaa…’ dialogue, netizens just make it viral in no time. Here’s how the fans reacted after the winner was announced.