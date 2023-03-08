Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan looks stylish in an all-black outfit as he meets Hrithik Roshan; See PIC

Rapper MC Stan is in the news since he lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. After his grand victory, on February 16, MC Stan conducted an Instagram live for his fans in which he spoke about his Bigg Boss 16 journey, spilled beans about his future plans, and announced his India tour and revealed that it would begin in March. As said, MC Stan is presently busy with his concerts and recently his concert took place in Mumbai. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer were also seen attending MC Stan's concert in Mumbai.

MC Stan meets Hrithik Roshan:

MC Stan is very active on his social media handle and often shares a glimpse of his personal and professional life. The rapper enjoys 10.6 million followers on his Instagram handle. Recently, MC Stan met Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and the rapper shared a picture with him on his Instagram story. In this picture, MC Stan is seen wearing an all-black outfit whereas Hrithik Roshan looks dapper as always in an all-black look. Sharing a photo with the superstar, MC Stan wrote, "Haq se Maa. Bhalti Trip!!! Bhot Pyaar!!!"

Take a look at their PIC here-

MC Stan's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

Speaking about his tenure in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan had an emotional roller coaster journey wherein he went through several ups and downs while being locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. As we know, the star wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show as he was locked for a long time inside the four walls of the Big Boss' house and was missing the outer world. However, after strongly surviving the rough patch, he lifted the trophy of the season. MC Stan also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up.

