Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan raps with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare at Farah Khan's bash; Watch UNSEEN video

Bigg Boss season 16 was truly a star-studded show where various well-known personalities from different walks of life participated. The Salman Khan hosted show went off the air on February 12, where rapper MC Stan was declared the season's winner. Post his grand victory, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been spotted celebrating several times. They were snapped attending Farah Khan's bash, Bigg Boss 16 reunion party at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian, and many other places.

MC Stan's rap at Farah Khan's party:

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan attended Farah Khan's bash after his grand victory. Along with MC Stan, other Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Manya Singh, Vikkas Manaktala, Sreejita De and more also attended the bash and had a blast. The pictures and video went viral on social media. Now Farah Khan shared another video of MC Stan rapping with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik. Sharing this clip, Farah wrote, "Yeh ek video bach gaya tha #mandli @m___c___stan @shivthakare9 @nimritahluwalia @abdu_rozik .. @aslisajidkhan was probably somewhere eating the keema pao.. guest appearance by @fahmaankhan #throwback #biggbossparty."

Watch the video here-

About MC Stan:

After surviving 135 days in the house and showing his unfiltered personality, rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the show. He lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. Owing to this grand win, filmmaker Farah Khan organized a grand bash for all Bigg Boss 16 contestants. This bash was also attended by many other celebrities from the Bollywood industry.

After his grand victory, on February 16, MC Stan conducted an Instagram live for his fans in which he spoke about his Bigg Boss 16 journey and spilled beans about the show and its contestants. He also revealed his future plans and announced that he will be taking the India tour which is going to begin in March. He requested everyone to attend it. The rapper also shared how he can't wait to release fresh music and make fans hear an unreleased song.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Choudhary looks sizzling in a red dress as she shares PIC from her recent shoot; Ankit Gupta REACTS