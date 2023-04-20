Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares his 'dream come true' moment with Sachin Tendulkar; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is riding high on success post his stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Be it doing concerts at several cities or gracing shows, parties, events, and interviews, MC Stan is all over the news owing to his professional life. The rapper is loved for his unfiltered opinion and genuine attitude. He is a fans' favorite celebrity and has a massive 11.1 million followers on his Instagram handle. He rarely shares his pictures on Instagram but has an active presence on social media where he keeps his fans updated regarding his professional commitments.

MC Stan meets Sachin Tendulkar:

A few hours ago, MC Stan took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures with 'the legend' Sachin Tendulkar. MC Stan also shared a video wherein he is seen fulfilling his dream of playing cricket with Sachin. Sharing these happy moments of his life with his fans, MC Stan wrote, "Ballin Wit The legend @sachintendulkar God of cricket So grateful Bachpan se dekhre apun Tv pe , Aaj milne mila bhot badi baat hai Mere liye like on god !!! #50forsachin." As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans flooded MC Stan's comment section and praised the rapper.

Take a look at MC Stan's post here-

Recently, MC Stan was also spotted at Baba Siddique's Iftar party wearing a party which was graced my many A-listers of the industry.

MC Stan's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

Speaking about his tenure in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan had an emotional roller coaster journey wherein he went through several ups and downs while being locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. As we know, the star wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show as he was locked for a long time inside the four walls of the Big Boss' house and was missing the outer world. However, after strongly surviving the rough patch, he lifted the trophy of the season. MC Stan also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

