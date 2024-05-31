Rapper MC Stan has been sharing cryptic notes on his social media, raising concern among his fans. After posting about 'death,' the Bigg Boss 16 winner has dropped yet another such post, leaving netizens perplexed. Many speculate that he hasn't been at his best for the last few weeks and is going through tough times lately. However, despite such speculations doing the rounds on the internet, the young rapper has kept mum.

Apart from entertaining fans with his songs, MC Stan maintains an active social media presence and often shares glimpses about his life happenings. However, fans were again surprised at the mysterious social media message.

MC Stan's another enigmatic Instagram story

Taking to Instagram, MC Stan updated his story and wrote, 'Tired.' The one-word post seemed disturbing as he didn't mention any context to it, raising the level of perplexity among his fans.

Have a look at his story here:

A few days ago, the Bigg Boss 16 winner hit the headlines with his disturbing message about 'death.' He penned, "Ya Allah bas maut dede (Oh God, just give me death)," and undeniably, it left his followers deeply worried.

MC Stan's history of mysterious posts

Before leaving the netizens in a state of deep confusion and concern by posting about wishing death and feeling tired, MC Stan indicated his intention to quit rapping. His ambiguous post read, "I’m going to quit rapping,” a message he later deleted.

Not only this, he went on to share a heartwrenching note about his breakup and also dropped a broken heart emoji. He further wrote, "Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted."

Is MC Stan being spotted in events?

MC Stan has been maintaining a low profile and is not spotted as frequently as before at parties or public events. However, he did grab the attention of the netizens after dropping a picture of him with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. It went viral in no time.

For the unknown, MC Stan rose to popularity with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, where he emerged as the winner. He is a notable figure among youth and often resonates with them with his fiery lyrics and music videos. The rapper also made an appearance at Bigg Boss 17 to promote the film Farrey. MC Stan made his Bollywood debut as a playback singer with the Alizeh Agnihotri starrer.

Speaking of his latest musical release, the artist dropped a music video titled Numb on March 8, 2024, adding to his portfolio of popular tracks. Those who have been following him closely might know that the Bigg Boss 16 winner gained significant fame with his track, Basti Ka Hasti.

