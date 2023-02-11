Bigg Boss 16 winner: Priyanka Choudhary to win, predicts astrology expert

Recently, Nimrit was eliminated from the show during the finale week, leaving five contestants in the running for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary , MC Stan , Shiv Thakare, Shalin, and Archana Gautam.

The Bigg Boss 16 season is fast approaching its grand finale, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top. The contestants have been engaged in intense head-to-head competitions for the coveted trophy, and social media platforms have been buzzing with debates and fan wars about the show's winner and runner-up. Each person has their own prediction, and the excitement is palpable as the finale draws near.

According to unofficial voting trends, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the lead with the highest voting percentage, making her the top pick among viewers to win the show. MC Stan and Shiv Thakare are expected to be the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Reality TV shows are always exciting, and the Bigg Boss 16 finale promises to be no exception. The contestants have been putting in a lot of effort to win the trophy, and it will be interesting to see who will be crowned the winner.

Priyanka Holds a Great Chance to Emerge Victorious

Famous and renowned celebrity astrologer and prophesier, Pandit Jagannath Guruji has brought light to the matter by predicting who will be the winner of the Bigg Boss Season 16. Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, "The competition between the contestants this year for the top spot in Bigg Boss Season 16 will not be easy. There will be a close fight between the top three contestants, and the battle will be worth watching. Looking at the birth charts of contestants like MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin, the planetary positions along with the stars seem to be favoring Priyanka promisingly."

In all aspects, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a good chance of emerging victorious in this year's Bigg Boss show. Her planetary alignments with Venus, Jupiter, and Sun are strong, which will benefit her tremendously. The number 16 also seems to be favoring her, enhancing her luck to secure the top position and emerge as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Season 16. Furthermore, her career post-Bigg Boss looks to be quite lucrative, and she is likely to be seen in new projects featuring both daily soaps and Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: A Confident and Creative Leo

Leo is a sun sign that is known for its strong personality, self-confidence, and leadership qualities. People born under this sign are natural-born leaders, and they have a great sense of self-importance, which makes them stand out in a crowd. These traits are often reflective in the way that they carry themselves and in their actions.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, being a Leo, is likely to exhibit these traits. She is expected to be confident and assertive, and her strong sense of self-importance is likely to come across in the way that she interacts with others. This, along with her natural leadership qualities, could be what makes her stand out on the Bigg Boss show.

In astrology, Leos are also known for their creative and adventurous nature. They love to try new things and they have a great sense of adventure. This could also be a factor that sets Priyanka apart from the other contestants on the show, as she is likely to be more daring and willing to take risks.

The Leo characteristics of confidence, leadership, and creativity could be what gives Priyanka Chahar Choudhary an edge over the other contestants on the Bigg Boss 16 show. Her astrological alignments and the favorable positioning of her stars and planets are also said to be working in her favor, making her a strong contender for the top spot. Whether she will win the trophy remains to be seen, but astrology suggests that she has the potential to emerge as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Season 16.