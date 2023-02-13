Bigg Boss 16 winner: Salman Khan announces MC Stan as this season's finale, lifts trophy

Bigg Boss 16 , touted as one of the most controversial reality shows, began with a bang on October 1. Speaking about the 16th season, it was undoubtedly one of the most loved seasons of Bigg Boss, owing to which it got an extension too. The 16th season saw shocking twists and turns that included surprise wild card entries, shocking evictions, contestants taking a permanent voluntary exit, and a lot more. The show also witnessed several new formats such as the Bigg Boss anthem, families getting involved in house matters, Bigg Boss playing along with the contestants, a concert night, and one of the most adorable additions to this season was a pet, Mahin.

In tonight's grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, the much-awaited winner of the show has been finally announced. After being locked in Bigg Boss 16 for more than four months, actively competing in grueling tasks, and facing emotional ups and downs, the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is MC Stan. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of season 16 and also won Rs 31 lakh 80 thousand cash prize. The top 2 finalists who emerged as the first and second runners-up were Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The fate of the 3 finalists was tested in the finale episode but as MC Stan received the maximum votes, he was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 by host Salman Khan.

Information about Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 aired every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

The season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. Now after announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down today, February 12.

