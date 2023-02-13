Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan: My win was unexpected and this show isn't scripted at all - EXCLUSIVE
Bigg Boss 16 grand finale announced MC Stan as the winner of this season. The rapper talks to Pinkvilla about his experience on the show and why he believes the show is not scripted.
The controversial reality show has finally come to an end as the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale chose its winner of this season, MC Stan. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While social media were flooded with fans sharing their love for their favorite contestants, and everyone assumed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare to win, MC Stan’s win took fans of the show by surprise. The rapper had a hard time adjusting inside the house and his winning clearly indicates that he has come a long way.
After lifting the trophy and stepping out of the house after 4 months, MC Stan shared his experience inside the house. Despite being a popular reality show, many people consider the show scripted, but Stan shares, “Nahi, mein toh is baat pe jhagde kar lunga, bilkul real hai show. (I’ll argue with people over this. The show is very real.)” He even mentions that before stepping inside the house, he was also warned by everyone that he should be careful on the show as they portray a different image on the outside, while it’s very different once you are inside. But, after spending four months, the rapper is confident that everything that happens on the show is natural, including the arguments, and conversations.
MC Stan’s journey on Bigg Boss 16
The world knows the street rapper as MC Stan, but his real name is Altaf Shaikh. He was a misfit on the sets of Bigg Boss as he was shy and felt like he didn’t belong there. From other contestants overacting on the show to arguing about every small thing, MC Stan had a difficult time understanding the show. Although everyone believed his journey would be cut short, Salman Khan and the Bigg Boss’s encouragement kept him going. Soon, he formed a beautiful bond with the mandali members; Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori, and Abdu Rozik. His raw and real nature and always standing up for his friends inside the house helped him reach the top 5 and soon become the ‘unexpected’ winner of the season.
