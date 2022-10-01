Bigg Boss: 16 years on, what makes the Salman Khan show so popular and appealing to Indian masses?

Bigg Boss is voyeurism at its best. This year, the set is designed based on a Circus theme, and personally, I believe it’s absolutely fitting, given the nature of the reality show. Think about it – people are locked inside a house, with no access to the outside world. They don’t even have an idea about what time of the day it is. There is a ringmaster aka Bigg Boss himself, who makes the rules for the various games the contestants are made to play. Over 100 cameras track every moment of these celebrity contestants, who after a point of time, shed off their initial guards, and come into their own. And all this while, hundreds of thousands of people find entertainment at their expense, as they watch these contestants with their hyper-vigilant eyes, come to terms with, tolerate, or even forge friendships with their fellow housemates.

Bigg Boss 16 is just a few hours away from its premiere. Ideally, the reality show continues for 3 to 4 months, and loyal viewers invest a quarter of the year in following the lives of celebrities locked up inside a house. Surely, they do not seem to mind. Otherwise, we would not have had the 16 th season, if not for its successful runs throughout the years. Sure, some seasons are bigger hits than others, but the audience continues to wait with bated breaths for yet another season, with eyes full of hope for some entertainment. But this makes me curious. What about Bigg Boss makes it so BIG among the masses? Wherein lies its appeal, its magnetic pull? Let’s explore, shall we?

These are celebrities that they have watched, loved, or maybe, disliked, for their on-screen personas. Suddenly, they transform from being distant characters to being real people, as they see their human side. Viewers watch them wake up with puffy eyes, brush their teeth, cook breakfasts, fight over food supplies, and doing the dishes. Sometimes, they are witness to two (or more) people falling in love. If not in Bigg Boss, when would the viewers ever get the opportunity to watch and most importantly, judge, random human behaviour so closely?

In a twisted, but understandable manner, people see a part of themselves in the contestants. While a section of the audience sees similarities with a celebrity, others despise them and thus are formed the very many fan clubs on social media, who are ready to wage war against each other. Some like the extroverted, loud, expressive, approachable personas, others empathize with the underdogs, or the introverted, quiet contestants, who take their own sweet time to establish their identities. Just like groups are formed inside the Bigg Boss house, you also see fans outside the house forming groups based on their favourites.

Moreover, it must be mentioned that Bigg Boss is a show about extremities, and it’s here that people get to truly explore and test their limits as a human being. Seldom in the real world, would you find yourself tolerating mirch, masala, detergent, garbage, and what not thrown at you, just to test your patience. Where else would you tolerate waking up to loud music at 8 am, after a day of performing mentally and physically challenging tasks? People might find their best selves in the show, but they might also become who they never imagined they would be. And they are only one meltdown away from being on either side of the balance.

When people of varied backgrounds, cultures, likes, dislikes, philosophies, and temperaments are forced to stay together, drama is guaranteed. Arguments, insults, and fights ensue, and the voyeuristic human mind loves to indulge in these situations, just like they stand on the sides of the road, and watch two strangers fight. This is a break from their routine lives. A detour from monotony. An opportunity to stand in front of the mirrors, or in the shower, and, act out situations, and imagine what they would say/do had they been caught in a similar circumstance inside Salman Khan’s house.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is a big reason why Hindi Bigg Boss is so popular and successful. Salman enjoys a huge fan-following in the country. There is no question about the fact that he can be a little intimidating, and people love to watch that side of the actor on the small screen.

Not only the contestants, but the viewers also patiently wait for Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which are nothing less than Judgment Days. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is not known to mince his words. After years of hosting the show, he is well-acquainted with how to handle different personalities. He would rebuke the few whose behaviours might not have been the best of the best, while a few others enjoy his validation and appreciation.

These reasons greatly contribute to the continued popularity of Bigg Boss. But maybe, just maybe, people LOVE watching the petty fights, as much as they love seeing someone rise above all challenges and emerge their best, most vulnerable, and most powerful selves.

Watch Bigg Boss on Colors TV at 9:30 pm tonight.

