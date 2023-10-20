Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik on MC Stan's win: 'I could've won if I didn't have to exit mid-way'

Bigg Boss 17 has started but the contestants of the previous season continue to grab the attention of the viewers. Bigg Boss 16 was quite successful and had many interesting celebrities like Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Ankit Gupta among others. Abdu gained immense popularity with his stint in the show.

In a recent international radio interview, Rozik spoke about his experience meeting Salman Khan, missing his phone the most among other things. He also mentioned something about the winner of the show.

Abdu Rozik mentions that he could've won Bigg Boss 16

In the chat, when asked about the winner of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik revealed that MC Stan, a rapper won the show. However, he could've won the show if he would have stayed till the last week. Giving a background of the same, he narrated how Bigg Boss 16 was earlier supposed to be for three months but got an extension because of its popularity. He stated that he already signed some projects in America and had to leave the show mid-way, he said, "If I was there, maybe I would've won it."

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's picture with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan

Abdu Rozik on meeting Salman Khan for the first time

Abdu Rozik went ahead to narrate his first meeting with Salman Khan and mentioned that he met him during an award function and felt an instant connection. Salman invited him to come over to India as people would love him there. Abdu was clueless but he landed in India and received a lot of love. He told Salman that they should do something and that's when Salman got him onboard for Bigg Boss 16.

Everything about Abdu became quite popular. From his song Chota Bhaijaan to his most used phrases Very Chalak Bro and Bahot Mazze became a rage among the viewers.

Abdu's friends from Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss had assigned Sajid Khan as a narrator for Abdu Rozik at the beginning of the show. The duo started to attract like-minded people from the show like MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Together their group was famously known as Mandali.

