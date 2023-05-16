Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik reacts to reports of FIR filed against him, ‘I went to the police on my own accord’

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) is highly active on social media and he keeps sharing updates about his whereabouts on Instagram. He became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan-hosted hit reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Abdu has always been vocal about rumours or issues surrounding him. Recently, reports of an FIR filed against him surfaced on the internet. Abdu, in a conversation with ETimes, cleared all speculations and shared the reality of the incident.

Abdu on FIR filed against him

Abdu recently launched his restaurant in Mumbai. A photo from the incident went viral on the internet that show him handling a gun. It was soon reported that an FIR has been registered against the social media sensation for playing with a loaded gun. After this incident, on May 14, Abdu issued a statement on his official Instagram account where he claimed the individual who uploaded the video and shared the news of FIR is trying to 'defame' him. He also wrote that the person circulating the news and the photo was not even invited by him to the launch of the restaurant. Speaking to Bombay Times, Abdu said, "Some people are trying to defame me and sabotage my business. I love India and everyone here and I don't know why some people are targeting me. The reports made me very sad."

'No FIR or case has been registered against me'

Abdu clarified what actually happened at the incident and the story behind him holding a gun. At the launch of his restaurant, he asked one of the bodyguards if the guns they carry are real. The bodyguard handed him the gun and said, "See for yourself." Abdu claimed that he held the gun only for a few seconds and gave it back to the bodyguard immediately; meanwhile, someone took the picture and circulated it on the internet. Talking about the police case, Abdu said, "No FIR has been registered against me. I fell sick because I feared my visa would be cancelled. So, I went to the police on my own accord. I wanted to inform them that I hadn't done anything wrong."

