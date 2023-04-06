Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik shares with fans a miracle he witnessed; Netizens get emotional

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. He was one of the most loved contestants who took a voluntary exit from the show. His cute looks and humble nature made him a social media sensation and Abdu quickly climbed the ladder of success. The singer who had his share of struggles suffers from a hormone deficiency since childhood that makes him look like an eight-year-old and stands a little over three ft.

Abdu’s recent post

Abdu is active on social media and keeps fans updated about his whereabouts. In his latest post, the singer shared a picture where he is seen in the driver’s seat of a vehicle wearing a kurta, and wrote, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah! a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!” He also put this in his story and asked his fans to guess his height.

Take a look at Abdu’s photo:

Fans of the singer got quite emotional and happy to see the post. Reacting to Abdu's post, they wrote, “Sometimes we only need blessings. We love you a lot. God bless you Abdu Rozik” While another commented, “The CAPTION is miraculous! @abdu_rozik Its the most AWESOMEST update from you & kinda MAGICAL too. Literally got me in TEARS, a happy one!” One user also wrote how it is evident from the photo that he has grown a little, and wrote, “Yes when i first saw this post of yours , i was like abdu seems a lil different but then i was like maybe it's just an illusion then i saw the caption and got to know i was right.”

