Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik talks about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday prank on Maniesh Paul's podcast; Watch

Abdu Rozik , a singer and social media sensation, became a household name after participating in India's popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. In the show, he was one of the most loved contestants, and even his co-contestants showered immense love on him. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. Post his exit, he has been making headlines regularly, and today is no different. Abdu recently appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast, where he spoke about his struggling days of childhood, his journey in Bigg Boss 16, revealed his upcoming projects, and a lot more.

In a candid conversation with Maniesh Paul, Abdu Rozik recalled his struggling days when he walked 2.5 hours to school. He revealed how he was bullied for singing in the bazaar as a kid and how some people threw money at him. Abdu further shared that he did not go to school because it used to snow in his village, and the snow would reach up to his neck. While talking to Maniesh, Abdu also mentioned how he is enjoying the love he is getting from a massive number of people.

Abdu Rozik talks about Nimrit's birthday prank:

Maniesh then asked Abdu that in Bigg Boss 16, there was one incident when his co-contestants wrote on his bare back on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday. He told Abdu that it created controversy and asked him how he felt about it. Replying to this, Abdu said that as he was not able to complete his education due to lack of money, he does not know to read and write.

Abdu said, "People were writing on my back 'I love tatti', and I don't know. After I saw it in the mirror, I didn't know how to read. I was asking people what they wrote on my back, and they lied to me that they have written 'I love Nimrit.' I was like okay." The Bigg Boss 16 former contestant further expressed that he felt very bad because not only one person but millions are watching the show. Abdu said, "Not only in India, but people in my country were also seeing me. My father and mother were seeing me." He also revealed that his mother was very angry with his co-contestants' behavior towards him.

What happened on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday:

For the uninformed, when Abdu was locked in Bigg Boss 16 house, his co-contestants played a prank on him, which went wrong. On Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday, the inmates wrote ‘I love Tatti’ on Adbu Rozik’s bare back. This prank didn't go down well with Abdu's fans. Host Salman Khan also schooled the housemates for their behavior.

Further, in the conversation with Maniesh, Abdu also mentioned that he bagged a Bollywood film. When curious Maniesh questioned and asked him the details about this film, the Bigg Boss 16 fame said that he is not allowed to reveal any details of this project.

On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.