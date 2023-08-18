Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik teasing Shiv Thakare on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets is pure friendship goals; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare have gained immense popularity after their stint in the controversial reality show. Their strong friendship inside the Bigg Boss house and even after their stint in the show won the hearts of the audience. Beyond the glitz of the show, Abdu and Shiv's enduring companionship serves as a testament to the lasting connections that can emerge from unexpected circumstances. Shiv is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Abdu had joined Shiv in Cape Town while shooting for the stunt-based reality show. During their stay, it looks like the BFFs had an unforgettable time on the sets.

Abdu Rozik's new video with Shiv Thakare:

A few minutes ago, Abdu Rozik took to his social media handle and shared a video with his BFF Shiv Thakare from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In this clip, the 19-year-old showed how he wakes up his best friend Shiv while he sleeps. Abdu is seen teasing Shiv by moving his hand on his face and by slapping him. It is then seen that Shiv finally smiles and grabs his friend while Abdu laughs. Sharing this cute video, Abdu captioned, "Shibdu don’t sleep infront of me." As soon as this video was up on the internet, Shiv commented, "Pandya". Abdu's friend Jad Hadid also dropped laughing emoticons on this clip.

Watch Abdu and Shiv's video here-

For the uninformed, Abdu Rozik will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a guest contestant. A few other guest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi were Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Faisal Shaikh. Now, while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv Thakare formed a close bond with Daisy Shah.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Speaking about Abdu and Shiv's friendship, the duo have a huge fan following who adorably address them as 'Shibdu'. In Bigg Boss 16 house, Shiv and Abdu were a part of the 'mandali' (group) which also included Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer. Abdu had taken a voluntary exit from the Salman Khan-hosted show owing to professional commitments. Shiv emerged as the first runner-up whereas MC Stan had lifted the trophy of the season.

ALSO READ: Shiv Thakare on Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; says, ‘Abhishek was more deserving’