Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik has found the love of his life and is all set to get married. Recently, he also shared engagement pictures on his social media account. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhurve expressed her wish to be at the wedding of the social media personality.

Bebika Dhurve wants to attend Abdu Rozik’s wedding

We spotted Bebika Dhurve at the airport. During her interaction with the paps, she expressed her desire to attend Abdu Rozik’s wedding. She said, “I hope he will invite me. I would love to go. Mujhe bohot acha lagta hain Emirates and Emirati weddings. Mere bohot Emirati friends bhi hain. Mujhe unka culture, khana, customs, traditions, I really love (I love Emirates and Emirati weddings. I have a lot of friends in the Emirates. I enjoy the culture, food, customs, and traditions of Emirati weddings). So I hope he invites me.”

Further, she also cutely requested the paparazzi to send him the message of inviting Bebika.

Watch Bebika Dhurve’s video here:

For the uninitiated, Bebika Dhurve is an astrologer by profession. In another interaction, she said that she had predicted Abdu Rozik's wedding the day she first met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. She expressed her excitement that her prediction had come true.

Meanwhile, on May 9, the social media personality and Bigg Boss 16 contestant announced the news of the wedding and shared a glimpse of the diamond ring that he purchased for his wife. Abdu, 20, is reportedly getting married to a 19-year-old Emirati girl from Sharjah. Along with it, he wrote in the caption that he never imagined he would be so lucky to find someone who respects him. In the note, he also announced the wedding date, July 7th.

Abdu Rozik is a renowned musician and social media personality from Tajikistan who earned immense popularity after he participated in Bigg Boss 16. He shares a good bond with Shiv Thakare. He makes appearances in popular reality shows, and reports state that he will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 too.

