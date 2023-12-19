Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam extends warm birthday wishes to Tina Datta's mom; WATCH their delightful moment

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had several seasons and has seen numerous contestants gain fame and popularity after coming out of the house. Besides this, it has also witnessed changing equations between the inmates.

However, there are times when they reunite and share adorable moments in the outside world. The same happened when Tina Datta and Archana Gautam were spotted at the airport.

Archana Gautam's warm gestures toward Tina Datta's mom

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and Tina Datta had a sweet reunion as they were spotted together. Meanwhile, the former went to the latter's mother and hugged her. Tina told Archana that today was her mother's birthday, which was when she extended warm birthday wishes to the Uttaran actress' mother. Not only this, but Archana also took blessings from her.

Watch the video here:

Archana Gautam is seen wearing an orange full-sleeved bodycon dress. She paired it up with high-heeled boots. Speaking of Tina Datta, the actress has a sporty look, wearing black joggers and a white T-shirt.

Archana Gautam and Tina Datta's equation in Bigg Boss 16

During their time on Bigg Boss 16, the dynamics between Archana Gautam and Tina Dutta seemed cordial. The two shared an on-and-off relationship in the house. Also, there was a moment when Archana copied Tina's mother on the show. More specifically, when Tina's mom entered the house, she hugged Sreejita De but later realized she wasn't her daughter. While Sreejita was emotional with the gesture, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam couldn't control their laughter.

The next moment, Archana made fun of Tina Dutta's mother in the house, and even the Uttaran star laughed at the incident. Nevertheless, Tina's mom emerged as an internet sensation after making her appearance during the first family panel round in Bigg Boss 16.

About Archana Gautam

Following her participation in Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam rose to immense popularity. During her time inside the controversial house, she was known for her entertaining personality. Archana was often seen having fun with Abdu Rozik. Interestingly, Archana ended up as the third runner-up in Bigg Boss 16.

She has also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In her other works, Archana won the title of Miss Bikini India 2018 and also represented India at a couple of beauty pageants, including Miss Cosmos World 2018. It was in 2014 that she received the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh. Further, she has also done a few cameo appearances in Bollywood films like Haseena Parker, Great Grand Masti, and Baaraat Company. Besides her modeling and acting career, Archana Gautam is a politician, too. In November 2021, she joined the Indian National Congress.

About Tina Datta

Tina Datta Is popularly known for her role as Ichcha in the drama series Uttaran. The actress also appeared in several other television shows like Daayan. Apart from being a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, she appeared in another reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. As a young artist, the 32-year-old appeared in a cult classic movie, Parineeta, starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan. Most recently, Tina appeared alongside Jay Bhanushali in the show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.