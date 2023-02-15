Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam is not disappointed even after her exit from the show, Here’s WHY

After four months of drama and excitement unfolding on screen, Bigg Boss 16 wrapped up with MC Stan as the winner of the season. The top 5 contestants to reach the Grand Finale included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Among these 5, Archana Gautam stood out since the beginning of the season for getting off on the wrong foot with the contestants. The actor-turned-politician made it to headlines almost every week in the past months. However, the actor recently shared that she is happy with her performance and how it turned out because she gained immense love and support from her fans.

Archana believes that winning and losing is a part of life and she is not upset at all over the fact that she didn’t win. She shared, “I am very happy with my journey in Bigg Boss 16 as I have given my heart out and played fair. Also in my eyes, I am a winner as I love my fans alot because they have supported me throughout my journey.”