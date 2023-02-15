Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam is not disappointed even after her exit from the show, Here’s WHY
Archana Gautam didn’t make it to the top 3 and was evicted from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. She shares her journey on the show with us.
After four months of drama and excitement unfolding on screen, Bigg Boss 16 wrapped up with MC Stan as the winner of the season. The top 5 contestants to reach the Grand Finale included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Among these 5, Archana Gautam stood out since the beginning of the season for getting off on the wrong foot with the contestants. The actor-turned-politician made it to headlines almost every week in the past months. However, the actor recently shared that she is happy with her performance and how it turned out because she gained immense love and support from her fans.
Archana believes that winning and losing is a part of life and she is not upset at all over the fact that she didn’t win. She shared, “I am very happy with my journey in Bigg Boss 16 as I have given my heart out and played fair. Also in my eyes, I am a winner as I love my fans alot because they have supported me throughout my journey.”
Archana’s journey on Bigg Boss
Archana had the support of her fans from the beginning. Although she pulled off some nasty stunts on Bigg Boss 16, her fans never left her side. The actress got into some ugly fights with her housemates, used foul language on the show, and got rebuked by the host Salman Khan on several occasions.
However, her fans loved and supported her and that’s what counts for Archana. She had a humble beginning and a video of her went viral on the internet while the actor was on the show. The video showed Archana’s audition as a salesgirl for a regional reality show. What matters the most to her is the journey and the experience on Bigg Boss 16. She believes that life is not a race and that not everyone can be a winner. She concludes by saying, “I am happy that I could make my own recognition and my fans love me madly. I have secured a place in my fans' hearts and I am very happy.”
