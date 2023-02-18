Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam on her dance with Fahmaan Khan that went viral: 'Sumbul maaregi pakad ke'

After four months of drama and excitement unfolding on screen, Bigg Boss 16 wrapped up with MC Stan as the winner of the season. The top 5 contestants to reach the Grand Finale included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Among these 5, Archana Gautam stood out since the beginning of the season for getting off on the wrong foot with the contestants. The actor-turned-politician made it to headlines almost every week in the past months. However, the actor recently shared that she is happy with her performance and how it turned out because she gained immense love and support from her fans.

In a recent party, Archana was seen grooving with Fahmaan Khan and that video went viral in no time. When asked about it, the former said ‘I had no idea that this video went viral. Muje to lag raha hai abhi Sumbul maaregi muje pakad ke. But I am enjoying it as the video is going viral.’ For the unversed, Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer were co-stars in Imlie and the duo were rumored to be in relationship.

Archana Gautam reacts to MC Stan’s comment

After winning the show, MC Stan was asked to name contestants with whom he would not want to be friends and he took Archana’s name. When asked about it, Archana in an interview said “Koi baat nhi.” On being asked if she felt bad about MC Stan's words, she said, ‘No, there's nothing to be hurt because it's all about our mentalities. But, I have nothing as such in my mind and I will meet. In fact, I wanted to meet his girlfriend. I have told him.’

Archana’s journey on Bigg Boss 16

Archana had the support of her fans from the beginning. Although she pulled off some nasty stunts on Bigg Boss 16, her fans never left her side. The actress got into some ugly fights with her housemates, used foul language on the show, and got rebuked by the host Salman Khan on several occasions. However, her fans loved and supported her and that’s what counts for Archana.