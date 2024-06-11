Archana Gautam, known for her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, entertains the audience with her lively persona and strong gameplay. The actress bought a house in Mumbai last year. After dealing with many difficulties, she finally moved into her new house.

Archana recently shared glimpses from the griha pravesh puja to mark the joyous occasion as they entered their dream home.

Archana Gautam shares glimpses of her joyous occasion

The Bigg Boss 16 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a few videos from a pooja ceremony with her family as they entered their new home.

In one clip, she was seen balancing a metal pot on her head as part of the ritual, symbolizing auspicious beginnings. Archana and her family were seen conducting a traditional pooja ceremony in the video.

She wrote in her Instagram story, “Finally aa gayi apne new home, Grihapravesha. (Finally, I moved into my new home).”

For her special occasion, Archana Gautam radiated elegance in a Rajasthani bandhani saree paired with a green sleeveless blouse, accentuated by a stunning necklace set adorned with green pearls. With her hair in loose waves and minimal makeup enhanced her natural beauty, exuding grace.

Archana Gautam’s Bigg Boss Journey

Archana Gautam became popular during her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Her humor and vibrant personality set her apart from the other contestants, earning her a dedicated fan base.

Renowned for her genuine and engaging personality, she captured the hearts of many viewers. Amidst her entertaining side, Archana Gautam's confrontations and controversies added interest to Bigg Boss 16. She stood up against Sajid Khan and formed a strong bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the show.

More about Archana Gautam

Moreover, Archana has showcased her skills in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Entertainment Ki Raat. Additionally, she has been featured in several music videos including Haale Dil, Beinteha, Saans, Eyeliner, Dynamite, Nasha Zyada, and more.

Archana has also made cameo appearances in films such as Great Grand Masti, Haseena Parkar, Baarat Company, and others.

