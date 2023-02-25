Bigg Boss 16's Gautam Vig finally opens up about his equation with Soundarya Sharma; Says 'We spoke and...'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Gautam Singh Vig is one of the popular actors of the television industry owing to his good looks and acting skills. He is currently making headlines for his show Junooniyatt that stars him along with Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana. Besides this, he is quite active on social and enjoys a massive fans following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Talking about his Bigg Boss 16 journey, Gautam was often linked with Soundarya Sharma as the duo were always seen together. Recently, in an interview the former opened up about his equation with the actress and here’s what he said.

In an interview with Times of India, Gautam said ‘People inside told her many things and she reacted to them which I feel was right on her part. Had I been at her place I might have also behaved the same way. But when she came out I called her and we spoke. We cleared out things. And even when we met during the finale episode we spoke. The thing is now we are in different cities, we are just trying to go with the flow and let’s see how things go. It is better to be friends than enemies. Let's see how things will go from here on.’

He further added ‘We are not in a rush as we both are focusing on her work. It is a long distance thing right now, aage dekhenge kya hoga. But we have cleared most things between us. There are no grudges or bad blood. We respect each other and that’s why we did not speak against each other because we both are mature individuals. Baaki we will see with time how things turn out. We will talk mostly everyday.’ For the unversed, differences did happen between the duo as they did not contact each other after getting evicted from the show and Soundarya even admitted that she will not keep any ties with Gautam. Well, it looks like now all is well between them and we just hope things stay like this.