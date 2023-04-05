Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to collaborate with Fahmaan Khan in a music video? Here’s what we know

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made headlines owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress emerged as one of the strongest contestants and was evicted before making it to the top 5 finalists. The actress’s elimination took everyone by surprise. The actress who began her journey as a model and afterward ventured into acting was recently in the news when it was speculated that she is to be seen in a music video opposite Fahmaan Khan. However, the production house cleared all speculations.

Hiba Nawab to star in the music video

The Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan will be seen in the music video, but there has been some speculation about the actress being cast opposite him. The production company Me Starlet revealed that they have been in talks with several actresses including Nimrit, but they did not finalize anybody. So, the rumors were not true. They also shared that they have finally finalized one actress, and it is Hiba Nawab of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Talking about the same, the producer shared, “I don’t know why and from where such news came. But now we have finalized the actress Hiba Nawab and we are sure this new fresh pair is going to rule over people’s hearts for a long time.”

Earlier, it was also reported that Sumbul Touqueer will be seen in the video. This is the first time Hiba Nawab and Fahmaan Khan will be seen together on the screen.

About Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab started her acting career as a child artist with Zee TV's popular show Saat Phere-Saloni ka Safar along with Sharad Kelkar and Rajshree Thakur, where she played the role of their daughter Shweta. She rose to fame while portraying the role of Amaya Mathur in Tere Sheher Mein and became a household name. The actress has been part of shows like Meri Saasu Maa, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki, Crazy Stupid Ishq, etc. At present, she is playing Sayuri Sharma in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Rupali Ganguly: Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani and more pen heartfelt wishes for Anupamaa actress