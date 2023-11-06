Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrates Ankit Gupta's birthday in exotic pool

Bigg Boss 16 and Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta continue to be thick friends. While people noticed a spark between them in the reality show, they've maintained their good-friends stance. And continue to be with each other.

Ankit Gupta's special birthday celebration with Priyanka Chahar Choudary

Ankit Gupta's show Junooniyatt recently went off-air and with a lot of time in hand, Ankit and his close friends including Priyanka headed to a trip to Goa. Ankit and Priyanka are accompanied by Guunjan Manaktala, Yogesh Choudhary, and Param Singh. The gang was seen having a fabulous time during their trip.

Recently, Priyanka shared glimpses from Ankit's birthday celebration. Ankit and Priyanka are seen having a gala time in an exotic pool with a floating meal. The duo are seen enjoying a drink as they pose for the camera.

Take a look at the glimpse shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from Ankit's birthday

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's bond

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of Udaariyaan and connected instantly. They became best friends and also opened a YouTube channel called FaTejo vlogs. Their onscreen chemistry as Fateh and Tejo from the show was quite appreciated while their offscreen camaraderie also impressed the fans. Fans shipped them as #PriyanKit

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16

The duo decided to take up Bigg Boss 16 together. While at some points their connection proved as a boon, there were many instances wherein they were alleged by others of having it easy as they have someone they know from before in the show.

Ankit and Priyanka's friendship went through a lot of obstacles in the house, however, they stood strong with each other.

When Ankit had to exit the house abruptly, Priyanka had an emotional breakdown. Later, she gathered herself and proved to be one of the strongest in the game.

When Priyanka was announced as the second runner-up of the show, BFF Ankit Gupta got emotional as he believed Priyanka would lift the trophy.

Post Bigg Boss 16, the duo came together for a few reels and music videos and treated their fans with content on their beloved #PriyanKit

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta opens up on his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: 'Iss bond ko kisiki nazar na lage'