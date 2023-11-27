Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drops heartfelt birthday wish for Tina Datta; 'I love our bond too'

Bigg Boss 16 was quite a successful season of Bigg Boss. Everything about the show was quite talked about but one thing that dominated the entire season was 'friendship'. Be it friendship between the Mandali gang or organic friendship between other contestants. Two contestants who didn't gel along well initially but bonded well later were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta.

As Tina Datta celebrates her birthday today, the actress received a warm wish from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares her beautiful moments with Tina Datta from Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary posted a heartfelt wish for Tina Datta on Instagram by sharing beautiful moments of the duo spent last year in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Priyanka wrote, " Happy birthday to the friend I have got from the BB house. Who is real, pure, and lovable. I LOVE OUR BOND too Tina Datta, thu thu thu... Happy happy happy birthday you amazing girl @tinadatta

Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's wish for Tina Datta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta's bond in Bigg Boss 16

Initially, Tina Datta was friends with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and hence she didn't connect with Priyanka as Nimrit and Priyanka's rivalry was clear from the initial days of the show. However, when Tina Datta switched her group, she connected well with Priyanka. The duo shared a special bond.

While they were friends only for a few weeks throughout their journeys in the show, they did develop a pure bond. Post her eviction, Tina was seen rooting for Priyanka to win the show.

Tina Datta got evicted from the show before the finale while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the second runner-up of the show. Post the announcement of Priyanka as the second runner-up, Salman Khan praised her sportsmanship and appreciated her journey.

Post Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta immediately bagged the Sony TV show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali. Priyanka did many brand shoots, high-profile music videos, and advertisements.

Priyanka's cute wish for Tina goes to prove that actresses can remain friends. Here's wishing Tina Datta a very happy birthday!

