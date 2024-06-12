Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is disappointed after rumored BF Ankit Gupta does THIS; find out

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta bond has been in the limelight after their stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. While the two are rumored to be dating, Ankit and Priyanka never made named their bond as a 'relationship'. However, their cute PDA online makes their fans go in awe. Now, when recently Ankit shared a post on his social media handle, Priyanka expressed her disappointment in the comment section.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says THIS to Ankit Gupta:

A few hours back, Ankit Gupta dropped a new video on his Instagram handle. In this clip, we see several shots from a recent photoshoot. Ankit looks dapper in a pink polo T-shirt and black denim pants. In the caption of this post, Ankit captioned, "Slaying with my coolness. #ankitgupta #cool #goodvibes."

Take a look at Ankit Gupta's post here-

After seeing this post, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary quickly dropped a comment on Ankit's post expressing her anger. He said, "Pahle post kar dein, phone toh baad mei pick ho jayega,, hai na??"

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's comment here-

About Priyanka and Ankit's bond in Bigg Boss 16:

For the uninformed, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary formed a close bond while shooting for their show, Udaariyaan. While there were rumors of them dating, however, the two never officially confessed to being in a relationship and tagged their bond as 'friendship.' It was during their stint in Bigg Boss 16 when fans and viewers realized that Priyanka and Ankit have a bond that is definitely more than friendship.

Fans often ship 'PriAnkit' on social media considering their pure bond. The two have also starred in numerous music videos.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work life:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame after playing the lead role of Tejo Kaur Sandhu in Udaariyaan. After this, she participated in Salman Khan's hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Speaking about her future endeavors, Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web show, Dus June Ki Raat.

About Ankit Gupta's work life:

Over the years, Ankit Gupta starred in several shows and gained nationwide recognition for his amazing acting mettle. He has been a part of numerous shows such as Sadda Haq, Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt and more. Currently, he plays the lead role in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

