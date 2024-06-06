Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the audience's favorite celebrity and there are no second thoughts about it! Post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, the actress has gained a massive fan following owing to her genuine personality.

Priyanka never fails to keep her digital family updated regarding her whereabouts. Currently, she is busy shooting for her new project. However, amidst this hectic schedule, she finds time to entertain her social media fans.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary enjoys her day shoot:

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary showed her fans how she enjoys her day shoot. She shared a reel where she is seen shaking a leg on Harrdy Sandhu's song Naah Goriye.

Here, Priyanka looks beautiful as she is wearing a purple backless ethnic outfit. Sharing this clip with her fans, she captioned, "Kuch ni bro, bas Din mei shoot hone ka fayada utha liya."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's reel here-

Lately, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been impressing the fashion police by shining bright in sparkling ensembles. From embellished dazzling gowns and mini dresses to her gorgeous ethnic attires, the Bigg Boss 16 star has been receiving immense love for her sartorial choices.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work front:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame after playing the lead role of Tejo Kaur Sandhu in Udaariyaan. After this, she participated in Salman Khan's hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

Advertisement

During her stint in the show, her bond with Ankit Gupta was highlighted. While the two were close friends before being locked inside Bigg Boss's house, their bond came into the spotlight because of the show.

Post her stint in the reality show, the actress starred in several music videos and also won accolades for her achievements. Currently, Priyanka is engaged in endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, music videos, and so on.

About Priyanka's upcoming web show:

Speaking about her future endeavors, Priyanka has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web show, Dus June Ki Raat. Produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, this will be Priyanka's first web show.

She will be sharing the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor for the first time. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji. More details on its release are still awaited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhury celebrates rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta's THIS achievement; any guesses?