Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares a throwback PIC flaunting her long hair, looks pretty in pink

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the top actresses in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress did not lift the trophy but definitely won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine nature. She was among the top 5 finalists and was eliminated after reaching the top 3. However, post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka is riding high on success and reportedly she has been offered numerous projects including music videos, shows, and even films. Along with her talent, her exceptional fashion sense is also the talk of the town.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new PIC:

Today, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a new picture in a stunning outfit. In this snap, the Bigg Boss 16 fame is donning an all-pink outfit. Priyanka is seen wearing a corset pink top and has donned a pink skirt with it. In the caption of this photo, the actress shared that she is confused with her hairstyle. She wrote, "Can't decide if I miss my long hair or if I'm loving this new short hair look more! What do you guys think?" Priyanka's friend Archana Gautam also commented on the post and wrote, "Haye re pinky."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Priyanka's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Recent reports also claim that Priyanka will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 but it is not yet confirmed.

