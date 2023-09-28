Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in a pink midi dress; Ankit Gupta says 'Jaan lelo tum'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a popular name in the television industry. The actress got recognition for her fierce personality in Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka has been doing quite well for herself since. While she is yet to announce her next big project, she keeps her fans entertained by dropping gorgeous pictures and amazing reel content on social media. Only recently, Priyanka posted some of her stunning pictures which were loved by her fans. However, what grabbed our attention was her rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta's comment on the picture.

Ankit Gupta drops too hard to miss comment on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's photo

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to social media to post some of her jaw-dropping pictures and treat her fans. While many fans and followers appreciated the pictures, Priyanka's rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta's reaction is unmissable. Gupta wrote, "Jaan Lelo Tum (Take my life)." Later, the Junooniyatt actor also responded with adorable emojis.

Have a look at Priyanka's post and Ankit's comment on it:

Priyanka and Ankit in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were a part of Udaariyaan. Their chemistry was widely appreciated and people shipped them as 'PriyAnkit' and 'Fatejo'. Their camaraderie bagged them Bigg Boss 16 and they were quite talked about during their journey on the show. During the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Ankit got emotional as Priyanka finished at the third spot. He wanted her to win the show. Post Bigg Boss 16, Ankit and Priyanka reunited for a music video and have also been spotted together at various events.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta post Bigg Boss 16

Right after his elimination from Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta bagged Junooniyatt alongside Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana. Priyanka, on the other hand, kept it low profile and has been very choosy about her projects. She featured in a few high-profile music videos. Her recently released project is a B Praak song co-starring Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Priyanka had won a contest during Bigg Boss 16 which gave her a platform to feature in an advertisement alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Rajput on doing Teri Meri Doriyaann; Says 'You don't get to play such roles often'