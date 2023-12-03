Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary thanks fans as they express concern over health; ‘I’m on the mend’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who became a household name after playing lead on Udaariyaan is currently going through tough times because of a medical issue. The actress is keeping mum on what has happened to her. However, she has recently dropped a message for her concerned fans thanking them for their wishes and informing them about her recovery.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expresses gratitude to her fandom amid recovery

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ( https://www.pinkvilla.com/celebrity/priyanka-chahar-choudhary ) posted a heartfelt note addressing her ‘fanmily’. She penned, “Just wanted to drop a quick note to say thank you for all your love and concern. I'm on the mend and feeling stronger every day. No need to worry. I’ve got this! Sending you all big virtual hugs and loads of love.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram story:

For the unversed, the news of Priyanka being unwell broke out after a video of her Udaariyaan co-star and close friend Ankit Gupta leaving an interview midway while quoting ‘medical emergency’ as the reason spread like wildfire on X.

Later, a source close to the actress confirmed to News18 Showsha and shared that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is suffering from a health issue but there is nothing to worry about. It stated, “She is not hospitalized as her medical condition is not a major one. Priyanka is home, fine and recovering. Reports claiming that she was admitted to a hospital are false. She will speak about her health issues as and when she likes.”

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a famous face of Indian Television. The actress forayed into acting with ColorsTV’s show Gathbandhan in 2019. She tasted fame after featuring in popular show Udaariyaan alongside Ankit Gupta. Priyanka quit the daily soap in 2022 to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 with Ankit by her side. She ended up becoming the second runner-up on the show. As per speculations, the diva is all set to star next in Naagin 7 with Pratik Sehajpal.

Personally, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is rumored to be dating Ankit Gupta. However, none of them have ever confirmed about being in a relationship and always maintained that they are just friends

