Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s affordable traditional wear suits every pocket; Cost Inside

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. Post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, the diva is riding his on success. Securing the position of the second runner-up, Priyanka emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Besides her cute moments inside the house with Ankit Gupta, the actress grabbed everyone's attention with her sartorial picks. Her outfits and looks became the talk of the town. Her outfits continue to make heads turn wherever she goes.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's recent ethnic look

Yesterday, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary uploaded a video with the song Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. What caught the attention of the netizens is her ethnic outfit. The actress looks fresh in a pastel long kurti. The flowy peach kurti with white hand embroidery work all over makes Priyanka looks like a dream. Be it a get-together at home or a day trip with friends, this easy breezy kurti is perfect for the hot summer days. You can slay while staying at the top of the fashion game. Fret not, unlike most celebrity outfits, this kurti won't burn a hole in your pocket. Priced at only Rs. 1899, the code for the Kurti is premium modal cotton Kurta. The outfit

Priyanka has paired the kurti with the white cotton lace bottom that comes with the set. Alternatively, it can also be paired with white mulmul pants or chikankari pants. Straight cotton trousers would also be a great fit. Choose the kurti in the same color to recreate Priyanka's look. The Udaariyaan actress completed her traditional avatar with silver hoop earrings that are not too heavy, yet balance the look perfectly. With open tresses and light makeup, Priyanka ticked off all the boxes in fashion trends.

Take a look at Priyanka's outfit here:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work front

Priyanka made her debut as Sejal Parekh in the TV series Gathbandhan. She rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. Priyanka gained even more popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress was recently seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 5: Akanksha Puri and Bebika Dhurve's clash to first captain being elected; 5 top moments