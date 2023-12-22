Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's friend expresses concern over her health; well-wishers shower love

Bigg Boss 16's finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been keeping a low profile for quite some time. The actress is said to be a part of a movie alongside Tushar Kapoor. Now, Priyanka's Udaariyaan co-actor shared a picture wishing good health for her.

Ever since the fans saw the picture, they're been sending good wishes to the actress.

Udaariyaan actress share Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's health update

Priyanka has not been in the pink of her health lately. She recently took to social media and informed the fans that she's doing fine. However, now Udaariyaan actress Kamal Dadialla who played the character of Tejo's (Priyanka Chahr Choudhary) mother Sati took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Priyanka's hand with cannula. One can spot the drip pipe too.

Kamal wrote: Get well soon, be our happy bubly gurllll again @priyankachaharchoudhary

Have a look at the picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared by the Udaariyaan actress

Fans pour wishes for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

As soon as Priyanka's health update reached her fans, they started expressing their concern and sending wishes for the actress. A user wrote, "SHE WILL BE WELL VERY SOON INSHAALLAH".

Advertisement

Another fan wrote, "God bless you, my love, Get well soon pari. evil eyes off pri"

"Wishing for your speedy recovery..Get well soon pari", a fan expressed. Another user wrote, "She is a strong girl jldi thik ho jya gi meri pari."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's recent public appearance

Priyanka recently appeared at Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's wedding reception held on 11th December 2023. She opted for a pastel purple indo-western outfit and rocked the red carpet.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in the industry

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary started her career with modeling. She entered the TV space with smaller roles in Yeh Hai Chahatein and Gathbandahan. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo Singh Virk. Her chemistry with Fateh played by Ankit Gupta was highly appreciated.

The talented actress further bagged Bigg Boss 16. Her personality was quite appreciated. Even host Salman Khan praised her extensively in the finale episode and acknowledged her sportsman spirit.