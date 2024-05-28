Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta continue to receive immense love from their ardent fans. The duo never shies away from posting cute pictures and video together, however, they've maintained 'just friends' stance and have not made their relationship official. As Ankit Gupta's new show Maati Si Bandhi Dor premiered last night, Priyanka along with Ankit's other friends celebrated the event and made Gupta feel special.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's sweet gesture for rumored boyfriend Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary watched Ankit Gupta's new show Maati Se Bandhi Dor along with a few friends. They cheered on Ankit as Ranvijay's grand entry into the show. Post the episode, Priyanka along with her other friends celebrated the Udaariyaan actor's new show. Other actors like Abhinav Kapoor and Param Singh can also be spotted in the video.

In the video, Priyanka and others sang the Congratulations song for Gupta as he cut a cake. Everyone cheered for him and he fed the first bite of cake to Choudhary.

Take a look at the video shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrating Ankit Gupta's new show:

More about Maati Se Bandhi Dor

Maati Se Bandhi Dor is produced by Smruti Shinde under her banner SoBo Films. The production house has delivered many popular shows like Raisinghani V/s Raisinghani, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Ek Mahanayak- Dr. B.R Ambedkar. Their new show features Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in lead roles.

The concept of the show revolves around a love story of a tough village girl and a modern guy.

Ankit Gupta on his character in Maati Se Bandhi Dor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta spoke about his character in his new show Maati Se Bandhi Dor and stated that he could relate to the character as like Ranvijay, he too is quite passionate and determined in his life. He also mentioned that for Ranvijay, his world revolves around his mother and similarly, he also have high regards for his mother.

He said, "Just like Rannvijay, I am ambitious and a chaser for what I set my eyes on. Like Rannvijay, I too have a huge regard and respect for my mother. For Ranvijay, I feel a lot of things are inspired by my life, and so I am giving my own touch to this character."

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta rose to fame with their stint in Udaariyaan. They played leads in the show, namely Tejo and Fateh. Their chemistry won millions of hearts and people called them #FateJo lovingly. Soon, their offscreen camaraderie too became the talk of the town and the fans gave them a hashtag called #PriyanKit.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16

After some time post their exits from Udaariyaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta participated in Bigg Boss 16. The duo entered the show together and mentioned being friends. However, the undercurrent romance and chemistry were quite visible throughout their journey in the show.

The duo faced many obstacles in Bigg Boss 16 house with people tagging them as having the advantage of being with someone they know from outside in the controversial reality show. However, they faced the test of time and stood strong. When Ankit Gupta was evicted from the show, people speculated Choudhary's downfall, but she bounced back with a bang in the show and became one of the most promising contestants on the show.

