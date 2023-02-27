Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta treat their fans with a romantic PIC; Say 'Pyaar Dosti hai'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry. She has become a household name after her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 16. The actress shares a close bond with Udariyaan co-actor Ankit Gupta. While Ankit has stated that they are best friends, Priyanka has confessed her feelings for him on the show. After the grand finale of the show, the actors did not get time to spend with each other. While Ankit got busy with the shooting of Junooniyatt, Priyanka was busy with the press interaction and interviews. The duo finally reunited in Chandigarh where Priyanka received a grand welcome. Now, the actress has given a treat to #PriyAnkit fans by sharing an adorable photo of them and announcing their upcoming project. Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta announce their upcoming project

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Priyanka and Ankit shared a romantic picture as they posed for the lenses. While Priyanka looked gorgeous in a printed satin dress, Ankit looked handsome in a white pullover with blue stripes. Sharing the pictures, they wrote ‘Love isn’t always about romance It’s about going through life with your friend.. Pyaar Dosti hai New song coming soon..Only on @playdmfofficial Stay tuned ‼️’ As soon as they shared the picture, #PriyAnkit fans were quick to show their excitement for their new project. A user wrote ‘Ankit bhai k face pe real khushi hai’, while another fan commented ‘Two gems are attached beautifully with a string. So so so excited for ur upcoming song...’ Check out the post here

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16 While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16. The actress ended up as the second runner-up.

