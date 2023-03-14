Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot to attend Sreejita De's wedding in Germany? Latter reveals

Sreejita De is one of the popular actresses of the telly industry and has a massive fan following. Over the years, she has worked in numerous shows and entertained the audience with her acting prowess. Moreover, she never shied away from sharing her personal life and professional commitments. Recently when Sreejita was snapped attending Bigg Boss 16 reunion bash, the actress spilled beans on her marriage plans with beau Michael Blohm-Pape. She said that marriage is definitely on their cards and maybe soon everyone will get to hear the wedding bells. Well, as per the recent development, it has been reported that the actress is currently in Germany planning her wedding with Michael which is going to take place on July 1.

Sreejita De talks about her wedding preparations

In an interview with Times of India, Sreejita opend up about her wedding plans and preparations and also revealed that after her German wedding, a Bengali wedding will take place in Goa. She was quoted saying ‘Wedding preparations are still going on. I have not finalised anything, only the location where the wedding will take place that has been booked and date is finalised. Rest the clothes, decor, invites, guests lists and how many people will be part of the wedding, nothing is done. Everything is pending and it is in the head. Bahut kaam Baaki hai, bahut kuch karna hai. We have to write down a lot of things and finalise. The German wedding will happen in Hamburg and the Bengali wedding will be in Goa. Shalin, and Priyanka have promised to come to my German wedding. Shiv has also said that he will try to attend.’

Sreejita shares her post wedding plans

When asked about her honeymoon plans, Sreejit replied ‘Yes, we are planning our honeymoon but I also really want to get back to work soon. Be it a fiction or nonfiction show, I want to join work soon. Honeymoon we might go to Maldives but after the Bengali wedding.’ Talking about her work, the actress said ‘For the next 4-5 years I am very much in India and I love my profession, acting. I love playing different characters and entertaining the audience.’

On the professional front, Sreejita De has been a part of several shows such as Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and many others.

