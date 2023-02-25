Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary ups the glam quotient in these PICS; Here's how Ankit Gupta reacted

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. The actress rose to fame after essaying the lead role in the hit show Udaariyaan. In the show, Priyanka starred opposite Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was loved by the masses. Not only her acting skills but Priyanka's fashion sense is also applauded by her fans. During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was often complimented for her sartorial choices by her co-contestants and the viewers as well. Besides this, she is quite active on social and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared some sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot and we just can’t take our eyes off her. Priyanka Choudhary’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from her latest photoshoot and fans are just awe of her beauty. In the pictures, the actress donned a stylish beige dress as she posed for the cameras. She opted for a nude makeup and long earrings. Talking about her hairstyle, she went for a high wavy ponytail. There was no doubt that Priyanka took the Internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. As soon as she shared the posts, fans were quick to drop their reactions. But what caught our attention was Ankit Gupta’s comment in every post. The actor dropped fire emojis in every post. Check out the posts here

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16 While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

