Bigg Boss 16's second runner-up Priyanka Choudhary on house hunting in Mumbai: 'I don’t have a house, a car..'

MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy after the Salman Khan hosted show announced the winner out of the finalists who made it to the top 5. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While MC Stan might have been the winner, the real winner who is still ruling the hearts of the fans is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary . Even Salman Khan had the sweetest thing to say about Priyanka. In a viral clip, the host was heard saying ‘Priyanka is walking away from it all with a smile. She is the real winner, as far I am concerned.’ Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed that she is looking for a house in Mumbai and also opend up about attending Farah Khan’s party.

In an interview with Times of India, Priyanka said ‘I am here in Mumbai and want to stay here. I don’t have a house right now. I am currently house hunting. I don’t have a house, a car, I only have a phone and keep meeting you guys for interviews. I manage somehow. I have stayed in Mumbai earlier but the vibe of the city is totally different ever since I have come out of the house. I am enjoying all the love coming my way. Mumbai is beautiful and I am getting used to the love and affection of people.’

Priyanka opens up about attending Farah Khan’s party

Talking about attending Farah Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 after party, Priyanka said she had a fun time time at the party. ‘We had a great time at Farah ma’am party. We all chilled together and partied hard. We enjoyed the music and danced our hearts out. I met some of the biggest names of the Bollywood there and I was feeling amazing. Aisa laga arre wow aisa din aagaya ke hum itni badi Bollywood party mein hai with such big Bollywood stars. Of course, it was new for me and we had a great time. Aisa laga ke shuruwat toh hui hai aage ke safar ke liye.’