Bigg Boss 16's second runner-up Priyanka Choudhary talks about her equation with Ankit Gupta and future plans

MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy after the Salman Khan hosted show announced the winner out of the finalists who made it to the top 5. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While MC Stan might have been the winner, the real winner who is still ruling the hearts of the fans is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Even Salman Khan had the sweetest thing to say about Priyanka. In a viral clip, the host was heard saying ‘Priyanka is walking away from it all with a smile. She is the real winner, as far I am concerned.’ Well, in an interview the actress talked about her relationship with Ankit Gupta, her future plans and so much more.

In an interview with Times of India, Priyanka Choudhary talked about the moment Ankit Gupta got emotional when she was announced as the second runner up. She said ‘I always had this complaint with Ankit that he never expressed his feelings but today I learnt that he cried for me when I did not win the show. He felt bad that his friend did not win. I made him understand to be practical. He is actually practical but today his emotions took over everything. He must have felt bad.’ Further talking about her relationship with Ankit, the actress was quoted saying ‘Ankit and I are just friends and we haven’t thought of anything. Everyone is asking me this but we haven’t planned anything. Our friendship is very strong and good and we don’t want to spoil it.’

On being asked about the film offers that she was getting, Priyanka answered ‘I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both are like Gods.’ She further talked about continuing her television journey and said ‘I would like to say that it is not like I will quit working in television if I get films. I am fine working in any medium. I haven’t made any category in my mind. Whatever work I will like, I'll do it. Whether it is a show, film or a web series.’

Priyanka’s journey on Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular television actress who was seen in Udaariyaan, Gathbandhan, Parineeti, and other shows. She has been focused on her game since the beginning of the show. The actress was often called the lone wolf of the house, after Ankit Gupta’s eviction from the show. She shared a real bond with Ankit and Tina Datta. Whether for her stylish looks, relationship with Ankit, bullying Shalin Bhanot, or Karan Johar calling her out; the actress had made headlines on several occasions.