Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan reunite as the latter visits the Bekaboo actor at his residence

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. The most recent season of the show, Bigg Boss 16 premiered on 1 October 2022 and went off air in February 2023 after MC Stan lifted the winner's trophy in the show's Grand Finale. It was one of the most exciting seasons and the top 5 to reach the Grand Finale were Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan reunite

Sajid Khan was a part of the mandali along with Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. They were good friends since the beginning and showed their strong support for each other since the end of the show. Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan started off on the wrong foot, but towards the end they seemed to get along well. The two maintained a cordial relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. While Shalin attended Sajid Khan's party, recently, the director visited Shalin's residence to meet with the actor and his family. Sajid Khan took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Truly it was mother's day for me and Shalin...lovely to meet his dad also." He also shared a photo where he is seen posing with Shalin and his mom.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot shares a great bond with his parents. When he came out of the Bigg Boss house, he shared that all he would do for a few days was spend time with his mom at home and eat home-cooked food.

Work front

Shalin Bhanot secured the offer to play the male lead on Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo when he was on the show. He is seen as Ranaav on the supernatural thriller show. On the other hand, he has made his OTT debut with the series, Inspector Avinash which also stars Randeep Hooda.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa opens up on co-parenting Ziana with estranged husband Rajeev Sen