Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot pens a beautiful note as he meets Arjun Rampal; Fans REACT

Shalin Bhanot was the first among the five finalists to be evicted from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan lifted the winning trophy, Shiv Thakare ended up as the runner-up. Shalin was one of the strongest contestants in the house and faced a lot of ups and downs on the show. He got the opportunity to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and bagged the lead role for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beqaboo. While the actor rejected the former, he gladly accepted the latter. Recently, Shalin shared a picture with Arjun Rampal and here’s how the fans reacted. Shalin Bhanot meets Arjun Rampal

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shalin shared a picture with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal as they were sitting at a café. Sharing the picture, he wrote ‘When the pictures are only perfect because of the memories!@rampal72.’ Shalin was looking handsome as he wore a yellow checks T-shirt on top and a white T-shirt and black jeans. Whereas, Arjun was seen wearing a green colour sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. As soon as he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user wrote ‘Mandli aapas me milke dinner kar rhi h or shalin, Arjun rampal K sath enjoy kr rhe he..’, while another fan commented ‘That's some jabalpuria reunion going on.’ Here’s the picture

About Shalin Bhanot Talking about his professional life, Shalin and Dalljiet Kaur got married in 2009 and were embroiled in an ugly divorce battle, which came through in 2013. On the professional front, Shalin began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot REACTS to the news of his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur tying the knot; Says THIS