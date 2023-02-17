Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot REACTS to the news of his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur tying the knot; Says THIS

Shalin Bhanot was the first among the five finalists to be evicted from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan lifted the winning trophy, Shiv Thakare ended up as the runner-up. Shalin was one of the strongest contestants in the house and faced a lot of ups and downs on the show. He got the opportunity to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and bagged the lead role for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beqaboo. While the actor rejected the former, he gladly accepted the latter. Recently, the actor reacted about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur tying the knot in March. Shalin Bhanot talks about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur

In an interview with Times of India, Shalin reacted to the news of his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur tying the knot in March. He said ‘I am yet to meet and talk to her. I am very happy for her. May God bless her and give her all the happiness she deserves. It’s normal for people to move on, and they should give life another chance. Some adjustments need to be made and that’s okay.’ When asked about his opinion on falling in love again, Shalin replied ‘Love is what I already have of my parents and siblings. I am giving myself another chance… but with myself.’

About Shalin Bhanot Talking about his professional life, Shalin and Dalljiet got married in 2009 and were embroiled in an ugly divorce battle, which came through in 2013. On the professional front, Shalin began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

